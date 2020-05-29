Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

LEGACY

2011 Subaru Outback

LEGACY

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,595KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5125559
  • Stock #: 20-0762B
  • VIN: 4S4BRJGC2B2401766
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
With generous cargo capacity and a roomy interior, this Subaru Outback is a great option for families, especially those who enjoy the occasional outdoor adventure. This 2011 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 122,595 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 256HP 3.6L Flat 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags (SRS)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Comfort
  • Air filtration system
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In-glass antenna
Additional Features
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • (4) cargo area tie-down hooks
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • (8) cupholders
  • Rear Seat Armrest
  • Rollover Sensor
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • P225/60R17 all-season tires
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS)
  • 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Roof rails w/integrated & retractable crossbars
  • Auto-on 4-beam headlights
  • Body color door handles
  • 60/40 split fold-down reclining rear bench seat -inc: (3) head restraints
  • Off-black carpeted flooring
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column w/illuminated ignition switch ring
  • CFC-free manual air conditioning
  • Instrument panel storage bin w/door
  • Silver Metallic interior trim
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/lids
  • (2) cargo area grocery bag hooks
  • Underfloor storage in cargo area
  • Removable cargo tray
  • Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags (SRS)
  • 3-point rear seatbelts at all seating positions
  • LATCH child safety seat anchorage system
  • Paddle shifter w/downshift blipping control
  • Body color manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
  • Electronic throttle control (ETC)
  • Pwr assisted steering
  • Symmetrical all-wheel drive
  • 3.6L DOHC SMPI 24-valve 6-cyl boxer engine
  • Pwr windows w/drivers-side auto up/down, illuminated switches
  • HD raised McPherson strut front/double-wishbone rear suspension
  • 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts -inc: pretensioners, force limiters
  • Single-speed fixed intermittent rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
  • Digital trip computer -inc: ECO fuel economy gauge, fuel level gauge
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, analog speedometer, clock, exterior temp
  • Overhead console -inc: dual front maplights, sunglasses holder
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, aux input, (4) speakers
  • Heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

