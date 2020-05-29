2011 Subaru Outback

Safety Fog Lights

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Rear child safety locks

Front & rear side curtain airbags (SRS) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Comfort Air filtration system Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels

Cargo Area Cover

(4) cargo area tie-down hooks

Cloth Seat Trim

(8) cupholders

Rear Seat Armrest

Rollover Sensor

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

P225/60R17 all-season tires

Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS)

4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Safety brake pedal system

Roof rails w/integrated & retractable crossbars

Auto-on 4-beam headlights

Body color door handles

60/40 split fold-down reclining rear bench seat -inc: (3) head restraints

Off-black carpeted flooring

Tilt/telescopic steering column w/illuminated ignition switch ring

CFC-free manual air conditioning

Instrument panel storage bin w/door

Silver Metallic interior trim

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/lids

(2) cargo area grocery bag hooks

Underfloor storage in cargo area

Removable cargo tray

Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags (SRS)

3-point rear seatbelts at all seating positions

LATCH child safety seat anchorage system

Paddle shifter w/downshift blipping control

Body color manual-folding heated pwr mirrors

Electronic throttle control (ETC)

Pwr assisted steering

Symmetrical all-wheel drive

3.6L DOHC SMPI 24-valve 6-cyl boxer engine

Pwr windows w/drivers-side auto up/down, illuminated switches

HD raised McPherson strut front/double-wishbone rear suspension

3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts -inc: pretensioners, force limiters

Single-speed fixed intermittent rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer

Digital trip computer -inc: ECO fuel economy gauge, fuel level gauge

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, analog speedometer, clock, exterior temp

Overhead console -inc: dual front maplights, sunglasses holder

AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, aux input, (4) speakers

Heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, adjustable head restraints

