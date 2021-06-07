2011 Suzuki GSX650F

$4,469 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7257599

7257599 Stock #: 210675

210675 VIN: JS1GP74B6B2100099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 210675

Mileage 17,039 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Convenience Courtesy Lights Halogen Headlamps Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.