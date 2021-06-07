2011 Suzuki GSX650F

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful Suzuki GSX650-F in Triton Blue & Mystic Silver w/Delkevic bike exhaust, 17'' wheels, ABS braking, Electronic Fuel Injection, Dual Throttle EFI and wide, comfortable one piece seat with low seat height for increased rider and passenger comfort. In immaculate condition and very well maintained demonstrating Suzuki's legendary durability, quality and reliability.
