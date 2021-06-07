Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Suzuki GSX650F

17,039 KM

Details Description Features

$4,469

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,469

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2011 Suzuki GSX650F

2011 Suzuki GSX650F

GSX650FF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Suzuki GSX650F

GSX650FF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7257599
  2. 7257599
  3. 7257599
  4. 7257599
  5. 7257599
  6. 7257599
  7. 7257599
  8. 7257599
  9. 7257599
  10. 7257599
  11. 7257599
  12. 7257599
  13. 7257599
  14. 7257599
  15. 7257599
  16. 7257599
  17. 7257599
  18. 7257599
  19. 7257599
  20. 7257599
  21. 7257599
  22. 7257599
Contact Seller

$4,469

+ taxes & licensing

17,039KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7257599
  • Stock #: 210675
  • VIN: JS1GP74B6B2100099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 210675
  • Mileage 17,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Suzuki GSX650-F in Triton Blue & Mystic Silver w/Delkevic bike exhaust, 17'' wheels, ABS braking, Electronic Fuel Injection, Dual Throttle EFI and wide, comfortable one piece seat with low seat height for increased rider and passenger comfort. In immaculate condition and very well maintained demonstrating Suzuki's legendary durability, quality and reliability.

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
Courtesy Lights
Halogen Headlamps
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 34,869 KM
$17,759 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 51,135 KM
$17,388 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 123,393 KM
$22,426 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory