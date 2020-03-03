Menu
2011 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JLX JLX, AWD, AUTO, CRUISE, LOW KM!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,075KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4760682
  • Stock #: 20-7211A
  • VIN: JS2YB5A74B6300149
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $7725 - Myers Cadillac is just $7500!

JUST LANDED- 2011 Susuki JLX 4WD, excellent condition, automatic, a/c, paddle shifters, keyless entry, power everything, excellent condition, new tires, NO admin fees ONE owner!! CERTIFIED

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Halogen Headlights
  • P205/60R16 tires
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Front/rear door pockets
  • Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • 3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
  • Side curtain airbags (front/rear seating positions)
  • Front/rear seat mounted side air bags
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
  • Front MacPherson strut suspension
Seating
  • 60/40 split folding rear seatback w/head restraints
Additional Features
  • Side Skirts
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Driver footrest
  • Front map lights
  • Side-impact beams
  • CVT Transmission
  • Front seat belt pretensioners
  • XM satellite radio ready
  • Passenger seatback pocket
  • Body-coloured pwr heated mirrors
  • Front/rear door armrests
  • 16" aluminum wheels
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
  • Pwr windows w/driver side express down
  • Electric rear hatch release
  • (2) Front & (2) rear assist grips
  • 3-position centre cabin light w/fade out
  • Driver & front passenger front air bags
  • Front seat belt shoulder height adjusters
  • ISO-FIX child safety seat provisions
  • Rear seat anchors & tethers
  • Rear cargo storage pocket
  • Two tone silver roof rails
  • Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors & visor extenders
  • 2.0L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
  • Wheel arch extensions
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (9) speakers w/subwoofer, speed sensing volume control, aux input
  • Leather wrapped tilt steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls -inc: paddle shifters
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, fuel consumption & range, lights on & key in ignition reminders, low fuel indicator
  • Cup holders -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
  • Bottle holders -inc: (2) front, (2) rear

