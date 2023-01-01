$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2011 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
162,252KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9539566
- VIN: JTEBU5JR2B5073895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,252 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
