$12,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Toyota Camry
SE
2011 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
85,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1BK3EKXBU610249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,385 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
VERY GOOD BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS,
ALMOST BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2011 Toyota Avalon XLE 183,185 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX 124,385 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 136,285 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
Call Dealer
613-820-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
613-820-8588
2011 Toyota Camry