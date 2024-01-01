Menu
<p>VERY GOOD BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS,</p><p>ALMOST BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS.</p>

2011 Toyota Camry

85,385 KM

$12,985

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Camry

SE

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

85,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK3EKXBU610249

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,385 KM

VERY GOOD BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS,

ALMOST BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-XXXX

613-820-8588

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

2011 Toyota Camry