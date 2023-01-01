Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

230,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CE

Location

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

230,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Style, reliability, and comfort all come together in the efficient Toyota Corolla. This 2011 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Toyota Corolla is one of the world's best known, best loved, and best-selling compact cars. Along with its new styling, the 2011 Corolla will rely on its time-tested strengths, a formula that combines great fuel economy, a pleasant ownership experience, and a no-nonsense design. Drivers find the Corolla's ride smooth and comfortable, especially when commuting back and forth to work or around town. This sedan has 230,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

