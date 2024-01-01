$9,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
195,750KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE2BC556506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
