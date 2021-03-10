Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Highlander

113,285 KM

Details Description Features

$17,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,849

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

V6 LIMITED | 7 PASS | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Highlander

V6 LIMITED | 7 PASS | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6777029
  2. 6777029
  3. 6777029
  4. 6777029
  5. 6777029
  6. 6777029
  7. 6777029
  8. 6777029
  9. 6777029
  10. 6777029
  11. 6777029
  12. 6777029
  13. 6777029
  14. 6777029
  15. 6777029
  16. 6777029
  17. 6777029
  18. 6777029
  19. 6777029
  20. 6777029
  21. 6777029
  22. 6777029
  23. 6777029
  24. 6777029
  25. 6777029
  26. 6777029
  27. 6777029
  28. 6777029
  29. 6777029
  30. 6777029
  31. 6777029
  32. 6777029
  33. 6777029
  34. 6777029
  35. 6777029
  36. 6777029
  37. 6777029
  38. 6777029
  39. 6777029
  40. 6777029
  41. 6777029
  42. 6777029
  43. 6777029
  44. 6777029
  45. 6777029
  46. 6777029
  47. 6777029
  48. 6777029
Contact Seller

$17,849

+ taxes & licensing

113,285KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6777029
  • Stock #: 210274
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH1BS077530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210274
  • Mileage 113,285 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 LIMITED. LOW KMS & LOADED 7 Passenger AWD V6 w/black leather interior, heated seats, 19'' alloy wheels, rear view camera, sunroof, power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, auto-dimming rear view mirror with electronic compass, full power group incl power seat, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Snow drive mode, decent assist control, windshield wiper de-icer, heated exterior mirrors, roof rack, cargo cover, tow hitch receiver, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, SPORT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 33,597 KM
$27,856 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 163,042 KM
$18,878 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 70,441 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory