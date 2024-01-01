Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

95,906 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,906KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE2BC552522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2011 Toyota Matrix