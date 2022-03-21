$6,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO FWD
Location
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
229,287KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8968852
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE2BC646142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3