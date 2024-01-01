Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable, eco-friendly vehicle that wont break the bank? Check out this 2011 Toyota Prius with very low mileage! With its legendary fuel efficiency and low emissions, youll save money on gas while reducing your carbon footprint. This well-maintained hybrid boasts a comfortable interior, advanced safety features, and a smooth, quiet ride. Whether youre commuting through city traffic or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Prius delivers dependability and performance. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines practicality and sustainability—contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p>Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details. <br /><br />We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presleys Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.</p>

2011 Toyota Prius

35,981 KM

Details Description Features

$17,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Prius

Hybrid Low Km

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Prius

Hybrid Low Km

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1725898089
  2. 1725898089
  3. 1725898089
  4. 1725898089
  5. 1725898088
  6. 1725898089
  7. 1725898089
  8. 1725898089
  9. 1725898089
  10. 1725898089
  11. 1725898089
  12. 1725898089
  13. 1725898089
  14. 1725898089
  15. 1725898089
  16. 1725898089
  17. 1725898089
  18. 1725898089
  19. 1725898089
  20. 1725898089
  21. 1725898089
  22. 1725898089
  23. 1725898089
  24. 1725898089
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,981KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU1B0286758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, eco-friendly vehicle that won't break the bank? Check out this 2011 Toyota Prius with very low mileage! With its legendary fuel efficiency and low emissions, you'll save money on gas while reducing your carbon footprint. This well-maintained hybrid boasts a comfortable interior, advanced safety features, and a smooth, quiet ride. Whether you're commuting through city traffic or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Prius delivers dependability and performance. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that combines practicality and sustainability—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata REVCAM/BLTH/CRSCNTRL/HTDSTS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata REVCAM/BLTH/CRSCNTRL/HTDSTS 253,076 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Toyota Yaris Manual/Blth/RevCam/HTDSTS/TWOTONE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Yaris Manual/Blth/RevCam/HTDSTS/TWOTONE 98,825 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Audi A5 Komfort Premium/REVCAM/HTDSTS/LTHR/HB for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Audi A5 Komfort Premium/REVCAM/HTDSTS/LTHR/HB 55,014 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,444

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Prius