2011 Toyota Sienna
5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
262,125KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC7BS030776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 262,125 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Toyota Sienna (VIN: 5TDYK3DC7BS030776) is a reliable minivan known for its spacious interior and family-friendly features.
- Comfortable seating for up to eight passengers
- V6 engine with smooth performance
- Sliding rear doors for easy access
- Versatile cargo space with the ability to fold down rear seats
- Advanced safety features including stability control and multiple airbags
- Dual-zone climate control for passenger comfort
- Rearview camera for enhanced visibility
- Entune infotainment system with touchscreen interface
The 2011 Toyota Sienna combines practicality and comfort, making it an excellent choice for families seeking a versatile and reliable minivan.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
2011 Toyota Sienna