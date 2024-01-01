Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

262,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

262,125KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC7BS030776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 262,125 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Toyota Sienna (VIN: 5TDYK3DC7BS030776) is a reliable minivan known for its spacious interior and family-friendly features.

  • Comfortable seating for up to eight passengers
  • V6 engine with smooth performance
  • Sliding rear doors for easy access
  • Versatile cargo space with the ability to fold down rear seats
  • Advanced safety features including stability control and multiple airbags
  • Dual-zone climate control for passenger comfort
  • Rearview camera for enhanced visibility
  • Entune infotainment system with touchscreen interface

The 2011 Toyota Sienna combines practicality and comfort, making it an excellent choice for families seeking a versatile and reliable minivan.

    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna