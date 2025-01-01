Menu
<b>--TOP OF THE LINE MODEL-- JBL PREMIUM SOUND--NAVIGATION-- DUAL SUNROOF-- LEATHER INTERIOR-- POWER TAILGATE --</b>

2011 Toyota Venza

236,444 KM

$10,895

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

12470106

2011 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,444KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB2BU048567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,444 KM

Vehicle Description

--TOP OF THE LINE MODEL-- JBL PREMIUM SOUND--NAVIGATION-- DUAL SUNROOF-- LEATHER INTERIOR-- POWER TAILGATE --

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Toyota Venza