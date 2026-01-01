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Used 2011 Toyota Venza LE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2011 Toyota Venza

229,889 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Venza

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14186195

2011 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
229,889KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB8BU062912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX

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613-218-3354

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2011 Toyota Venza