$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Toyota Venza
LE
2011 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
229,889KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB8BU062912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,889 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2011 Toyota Venza