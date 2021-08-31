Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

111,678 KM

Details Description

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr Highline 2.5 at Tip

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr Highline 2.5 at Tip

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

111,678KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7976669
  Stock #: N12782A
  VIN: WVWDA9AJ0BW207028

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # N12782A
  • Mileage 111,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a peek at the driver oriented Highline Golf. This elegant Golf hatchback comes with great features such as: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys and much more! At Bytek, Ottawa's #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. You can book a Test Drive or request further pictures and videos by calling 613-745-6886. We look forward to hearing from you. Jetez un coup d'œil à la Highline Golf. Cette élégante golf à hayon est livré avec ces fonctionnalités formidables telles que: Vitres électriques, Serreur de portes électrique, Sièges chauffants, Une caméra de secours, Régulateur de vitesse, Bluetooth et bien plus encore! Chez Bytek, le concessionnaire VW en #1 volume d'Ottawa, tous nos véhicules sont soigneusement remis en état et vendus à prix. Vous pouvez réserver un essai routier ou demander d'autres photos et vidéos en appelant le 613-745-6886. Nous serons ravis de vous servir.

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

