2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
335,755KM
VIN WVGBV7AX0BW526493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 335,755 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Tiguan is a sophisticated crossover with a very classy feel and a refined power-train. This 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Volkswagen Tiguan is a versatile compact 5-seat crossover wagon that was built for families on the go. For 2011, Tinguan remains a true performance-oriented compact SUV with real off-road ability. Powered by a 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the Tiguan provides excellent hustle and practicality. Standard features include power door lock, power - heated mirrors, air conditioning and a security system for added piece of mind!This SUV has 335,755 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan