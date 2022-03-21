$15,322+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2012 Acura TL
SH-AWD Tech Package | NAV | REAR CAM | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$15,322
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8799437
- Stock #: 220839
- VIN: 19UUA9F55CA802498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220839
- Mileage 155,011 KM
Vehicle Description
This TL offers outstanding value thanks to a long list of premium luxury features including, navigation, 10-speaker premium audio system, dual climate control, black leather interior, sunroof, rear camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power seats with memory system, leather-wrapped steering, heated seats, garage door opener, paddle shifters, automatic headlights/fog lights, Sirius XM radio, push button start, and cruise control.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.