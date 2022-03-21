Menu
2012 Acura TL

155,011 KM

Details Description

$15,322

+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura TL

2012 Acura TL

SH-AWD Tech Package | NAV | REAR CAM | SUNROOF

2012 Acura TL

SH-AWD Tech Package | NAV | REAR CAM | SUNROOF

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

155,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8799437
  • Stock #: 220839
  • VIN: 19UUA9F55CA802498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,011 KM

Vehicle Description

This TL offers outstanding value thanks to a long list of premium luxury features including, navigation, 10-speaker premium audio system, dual climate control, black leather interior, sunroof, rear camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power seats with memory system, leather-wrapped steering, heated seats, garage door opener, paddle shifters, automatic headlights/fog lights, Sirius XM radio, push button start, and cruise control.

