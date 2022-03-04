$15,680+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,680
+ taxes & licensing
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
613-596-1006
2012 Acura TL SH - AWD
2012 Acura TL SH - AWD
LOADED Base (A6)
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$15,680
+ taxes & licensing
103,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8613470
- Stock #: Y0106A1A
- VIN: 19UUA9F28CA803201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y0106A1A
- Mileage 103,008 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, 2 Sets of Tires, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats and in Amazing Condition. Don't miss out on this rare trade in! Drives like new and well taken care of. Look through the photos to see all it's features. If you or someone you know is looking for a classy and affordable used car for sale in Ottawa, you got to check out this used Acura TL. Call 613 - 596 -1006 to set up an appointment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1