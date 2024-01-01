2012 Audi Q5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation and Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather front Seats and Alloys. </span><span class=js-trim-text style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span style="color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;">2017 Ford Escape SE | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS White 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD&nbsp;</span><span class="js-trim-text" style="color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;" data-text="&lt;p&gt;F150 XLT V8 ULTRA LOW MILLAGE ULTRA CLEAN!!!! 76766KM!!!!LOW MILLAGE!!!&lt;span class=" data-wordcount="80">***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ...</span><span style="color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;"> ...</span></p> data-wordcount=80>***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> .</span></p>

2012 Audi Q5

177,319 KM

Details Description Features

$10,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1708468175
  2. 1708468175
  3. 1708468174
  4. 1708468175
  5. 1708468175
  6. 1708468175
  7. 1708468175
  8. 1708468175
  9. 1708468175
  10. 1708468175
  11. 1708468175
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,319KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1LFAFP0CA017430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation and Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather front Seats and Alloys. ***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2012 Honda Accord 4dr V6 Auto EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Accord 4dr V6 Auto EX-L 231,611 KM $10,871 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2018 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail* 183,622 KM $21,871 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 193,100 KM $12,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2012 Audi Q5