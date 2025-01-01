$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS | AUTO | 426HP 6.2L V8 | HTD LEATHER | HUD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 132,560 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 2SS W/ 426HP 6.2L V8!! Heated leather seats, heads-up display, remote start, backup camera, premium Boston audio system, paddle shifters, full power group incl. power seats, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, garage door opener and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
