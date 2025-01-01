2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Menu
LOADED 2SS W/ 426HP 6.2L V8!! Heated leather seats, heads-up display, remote start, backup camera, premium Boston audio system, paddle shifters, full power group incl. power seats, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, garage door opener and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

132,560 KM

Details Description

2SS | AUTO | 426HP 6.2L V8 | HTD LEATHER | HUD

12158976

2SS | AUTO | 426HP 6.2L V8 | HTD LEATHER | HUD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
132,560KM
VIN 2G1FK1EJ2C9182427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 132,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

