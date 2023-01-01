$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Used
- Listing ID: 10124565
- Stock #: 104
- VIN: 1G1PL5SC6C7380928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the sleek and reliable 2012 Chevrolet Cruze now available for sale. With a mileage of 156,000 km, this sedan promises a performance for years to come. The Cruze is known for its stylish design and fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an economical yet comfortable ride. Equipped with modern features and amenities, this sedan offers a delightful driving experience. If you're in search of a practical and affordable vehicle, the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is worth considering.
Visit our dealership today to explore its features and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
