2012 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10124565
  • Stock #: 104
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SC6C7380928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


Introducing the sleek and reliable 2012 Chevrolet Cruze now available for sale. With a mileage of 156,000 km, this sedan promises a performance for years to come. The Cruze is known for its stylish design and fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an economical yet comfortable ride. Equipped with modern features and amenities, this sedan offers a delightful driving experience. If you're in search of a practical and affordable vehicle, the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is worth considering.


Visit our dealership today to explore its features and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

