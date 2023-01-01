$9,107+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LOW KMS| CERTIFIED| A/C| KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
111,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10147236
- Stock #: 230778
- VIN: 1G1PC5SH6C7344586
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,236 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED!! AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY!! Power windows, power locks, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
