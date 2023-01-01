Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

111,236 KM

Details Description

$9,107

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,107

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LOW KMS| CERTIFIED| A/C| KEYLESS ENTRY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LOW KMS| CERTIFIED| A/C| KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$9,107

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147236
  • Stock #: 230778
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH6C7344586

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,236 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED!! AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY!! Power windows, power locks, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 113,948 KM
$13,116 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL A...
 5,860 KM
$45,842 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Cayenne...
 19,999 KM
$90,822 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory