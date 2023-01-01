Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10547406
  • Stock #: C12852
  • VIN: 1G1PH5SC9C7389091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings
Automatic climate control with air filtration system and air conditioning
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Seat storage back pocket, driver
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, articulating centre armrest
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
Mirror, rearview, auto dimming
Seating, 6-way power driver
Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings
Shift knob, leather wrapped
Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer & additional trip odometer

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Alternator, 120 amps
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Chassis sport, lowered

Safety

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Child security electronic rear door locks
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Rear parking assist, ultrasonic

Exterior

Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Door handles, chrome

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, short, roof mounted
Audio system, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system -inc: 250 watts amplifier

Additional Features

Acoustics package

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

