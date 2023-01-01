2012 Chevrolet Cruze

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Listing ID: 10547406

10547406 Stock #: C12852

C12852 VIN: 1G1PH5SC9C7389091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings Automatic climate control with air filtration system and air conditioning Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Seat storage back pocket, front passenger Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror Seat storage back pocket, driver Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles Heater ducts, rear passenger Seating, 6-way manual front passenger Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable Lighting, dome with theatre dimming Seating, manual reclining seatbacks Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding Seating, articulating centre armrest Lighting, front reading lights Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts) Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor Mirror, rearview, auto dimming Seating, 6-way power driver Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings Shift knob, leather wrapped Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer & additional trip odometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive 3.53 Final Drive Ratio Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection Alternator, 120 amps Steering, power, electric Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc Chassis sport, lowered Safety Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Child security electronic rear door locks Trunk entrapment release, internal Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear Rear parking assist, ultrasonic Exterior Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench Glass, solar ray, tinted Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent Mouldings, chrome, upper body side Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding Door handles, chrome Media / Nav / Comm Antenna, short, roof mounted Audio system, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system -inc: 250 watts amplifier Additional Features Acoustics package

