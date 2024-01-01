$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
133,002KM
VIN 1G1PF5SC4C7317284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,002 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in Ottawa. This sedan has 133,002 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Storage, upper dash
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, articulating centre armrest
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Alternator, 120 amps
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Safety
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Child security electronic rear door locks
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Exterior
Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Door handles, body colour
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, short, roof mounted
Additional Features
Acoustics package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
