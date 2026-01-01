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<html> <p>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride that wont break the bank? Janex Auto Sales is thrilled to present this sharp, white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, a fantastic sedan thats ready for its next adventure. With its sleek design and comfortable black interior, this Cruze is the perfect blend of practicality and modern appeal. It’s a front-wheel-drive automatic transmission vehicle, making it a smooth and easy drive for your daily commute or weekend getaways.</p> <p>This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo has 111,154 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-maintained vehicle that still has plenty of life left to offer. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this sedan offers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. It’s a great option for anyone seeking a reliable and well-equipped car from a reputable manufacturer. Come down to Janex Auto Sales and see why this Cruze is such a popular choice.</p> <p>Lets talk about what makes this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><b>Turbocharged Performance:</b> Experience a spirited drive thanks to the responsive LT Turbo engine, delivering a great balance of power and efficiency.</li> <li><b>Sporty Sedan Styling:</b> Turn heads with the Cruzes classic white exterior and a sleek sedan silhouette that offers timeless appeal.</li> <li><b>Comfortable Black Interior:</b> Settle into a refined and practical cabin, designed for comfort and everyday usability.</li> <li><b>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</b> Enjoy effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.</li> <li><b>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</b> Benefit from confident handling and stability, ideal for navigating various Canadian road conditions.</li> </ul> <p><b><i>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</i></b></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> </html>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

111,154 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle
14507299

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

  1. 14507299
  2. 14507299
  3. 1785186096857
  4. 1785186097567
  5. 1785186098022
  6. 1785186098470
Contact Seller
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Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,154KM
VIN 1G1PF5SC5C7178542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26204
  • Mileage 111,154 KM

Vehicle Description


Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride that won't break the bank? Janex Auto Sales is thrilled to present this sharp, white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, a fantastic sedan that's ready for its next adventure. With its sleek design and comfortable black interior, this Cruze is the perfect blend of practicality and modern appeal. It’s a front-wheel-drive automatic transmission vehicle, making it a smooth and easy drive for your daily commute or weekend getaways.


This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo has 111,154 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-maintained vehicle that still has plenty of life left to offer. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this sedan offers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. It’s a great option for anyone seeking a reliable and well-equipped car from a reputable manufacturer. Come down to Janex Auto Sales and see why this Cruze is such a popular choice.


Let's talk about what makes this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo truly stand out:


  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience a spirited drive thanks to the responsive LT Turbo engine, delivering a great balance of power and efficiency.
  • Sporty Sedan Styling: Turn heads with the Cruze's classic white exterior and a sleek sedan silhouette that offers timeless appeal.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined and practical cabin, designed for comfort and everyday usability.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from confident handling and stability, ideal for navigating various Canadian road conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Janex Auto Sales

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1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

2012 Chevrolet Cruze