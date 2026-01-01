$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26204
- Mileage 111,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride that won't break the bank? Janex Auto Sales is thrilled to present this sharp, white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, a fantastic sedan that's ready for its next adventure. With its sleek design and comfortable black interior, this Cruze is the perfect blend of practicality and modern appeal. It’s a front-wheel-drive automatic transmission vehicle, making it a smooth and easy drive for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo has 111,154 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-maintained vehicle that still has plenty of life left to offer. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this sedan offers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. It’s a great option for anyone seeking a reliable and well-equipped car from a reputable manufacturer. Come down to Janex Auto Sales and see why this Cruze is such a popular choice.
Let's talk about what makes this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo truly stand out:
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience a spirited drive thanks to the responsive LT Turbo engine, delivering a great balance of power and efficiency.
- Sporty Sedan Styling: Turn heads with the Cruze's classic white exterior and a sleek sedan silhouette that offers timeless appeal.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined and practical cabin, designed for comfort and everyday usability.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from confident handling and stability, ideal for navigating various Canadian road conditions.
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