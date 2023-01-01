2012 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10612743

10612743 Stock #: P6748

P6748 VIN: 1G1ZC5EU6CF328430

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6748

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Keyless Entry Navigation Safety Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.