2012 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

LT - Navigation

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
  • Listing ID: 10612743
  • Stock #: P6748
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5EU6CF328430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6748
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, OnStar, Cruise Control!

The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Safety

Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

