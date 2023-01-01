$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Navigation
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Used
- Listing ID: 10612743
- Stock #: P6748
- VIN: 1G1ZC5EU6CF328430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6748
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Safety
Onstar
