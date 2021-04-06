2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
5.3L Vortec V8 Crew Cab 4X4 finished in Red Hot w/tow package, 6 feet box length, trailer brake controller, black running boards, leather wrapped steering, black machined aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, tinted class, air conditioning, OnStar, electronic transfer case, box liner, power group, cruise control, cargo cover, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, LT
