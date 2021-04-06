Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

192,614 KM

$19,856

$19,856

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT V8 CREW | LIFT KIT | TONNEAU COVER

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT V8 CREW | LIFT KIT | TONNEAU COVER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,856

192,614KM
  • Listing ID: 6855982
  • Stock #: 210201
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE74CG160165

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 192,614 KM

5.3L Vortec V8 Crew Cab 4X4 finished in Red Hot w/tow package, 6 feet box length, trailer brake controller, black running boards, leather wrapped steering, black machined aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, tinted class, air conditioning, OnStar, electronic transfer case, box liner, power group, cruise control, cargo cover, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, LT

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

