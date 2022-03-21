Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,880 KM

Details Description

$16,924

+ tax & licensing
$16,924

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4x4 | CHEYENNE EDTN | 4.8L V8 | CHROME PKG

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4x4 | CHEYENNE EDTN | 4.8L V8 | CHROME PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,924

+ taxes & licensing

183,880KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8799440
  Stock #: 220825
  VIN: 1GCRKREA4CZ239929

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 220825
  Mileage 183,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing value in this Silverado LS Cheyenne Edition! Features include premium 4.8L V8 engine, backup camera, tonneau cover, premium 17-inch chrome wheels, chrome accessories package, side steps, folding bumper step, tow package, bedliner, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, auto headlights and OnStar! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

