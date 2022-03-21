$16,924+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 4x4 | CHEYENNE EDTN | 4.8L V8 | CHROME PKG
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
183,880KM
Used
- Stock #: 220825
- VIN: 1GCRKREA4CZ239929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 183,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Amazing value in this Silverado LS Cheyenne Edition! Features include premium 4.8L V8 engine, backup camera, tonneau cover, premium 17-inch chrome wheels, chrome accessories package, side steps, folding bumper step, tow package, bedliner, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, auto headlights and OnStar!
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8