Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

106,052 KM

Details Description Features

$4,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT, MANUAL, A/C, 106 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT, MANUAL, A/C, 106 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1622425906
  2. 1622425905
  3. 1622425905
  4. 1622425903
  5. 1622425906
  6. 1622425906
  7. 1622425903
  8. 1622425905
  9. 1622425906
  10. 1622425907
  11. 1622425906
  12. 1622425905
  13. 1622425906
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

106,052KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7122850
  • Stock #: C4136149
  • VIN: 1G1JD5EH7C4136149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,052 KM

Vehicle Description

4480 +TAX + LICENSING》》COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC》》FRESH IN STOCK, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH,  AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED EAST OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport
 174,380 KM
$5,977 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 96,936 KM
$9,688 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 94,396 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory