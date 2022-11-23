Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

141,014 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

141,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9366643
  • Stock #: 19-22-060940-12
  • VIN: 1G1JA6EH0C4181609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebuilt title(see in store for details). CEL code p0300. High engine vibration, likely motor mount(s).

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Spoiler  • Alloy Wheels  ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

