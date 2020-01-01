Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

Touring - Heated Seats - Remote Start

2012 Chrysler 200

Touring - Heated Seats - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 212,317KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501020
  • Stock #: 19-6053A
  • VIN: 1C3CCBBG1CN239451
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2012 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 212317 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

