2012 Chrysler 200

164,935 KM

$5,462

$5,462

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ALLOY WHEELS AND VERY WELL APPOINTED

ALLOY WHEELS AND VERY WELL APPOINTED

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$5,462

164,935KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6328911
  Stock #: 200964
  VIN: 1C3CCBAB7CN296971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 164,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped and super affordable. Automatic, 17'' alloy wheels, air cond, heated mirrors, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/CD with aux input, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This is a lot of car for the price !!! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of extra clean and reliable vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LX

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

