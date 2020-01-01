Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Avenger

97,512 KM

Details Description

$7,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,650

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Avenger

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6227694
  2. 6227694
  3. 6227694
  4. 6227694
  5. 6227694
  6. 6227694
  7. 6227694
  8. 6227694
  9. 6227694
  10. 6227694
  11. 6227694
  12. 6227694
  13. 6227694
  14. 6227694
  15. 6227694
  16. 6227694
  17. 6227694
  18. 6227694
Contact Seller

$7,650

+ taxes & licensing

97,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227694
  • Stock #: V0665B
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB3CN213569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V0665B
  • Mileage 97,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable and sport used car? Check out this used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT for sale. Comes with Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth with Voice Command, After Market Remote Start, Spoiler, Alloy Rims, Satellite Radio Ready, Power Group Windows, Fog Lights and more! Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2015 Mazda CX-9 GT
 14,534 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL
 91,385 KM
$11,680 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Accord EX...
 184,307 KM
$10,860 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory