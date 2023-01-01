2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 2 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10639209

10639209 Stock #: P1359

P1359 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR397694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1359

Mileage 80,221 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Window Defroster Bodyside mouldings Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Speakers: 4 Recommended fuel: flexible Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Transmission: multi-speed automatic Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6') Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs) Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.) Departure angle: 18 deg Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 935 L (33 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Front tires: 225/65SR16.0 Curb weight: 1,960kg (4,321lbs) Rear tires: 225/65SR16.0 Passenger volume: 4,420L (156.1 cu.ft.) Approach angle: 13 deg GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs) CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9) Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0) 3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9) Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8) Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7) Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2) Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7) 3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7) Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7) Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5) 3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7) Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1) Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0) Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.4) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

