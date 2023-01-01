Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,221 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT STOW N GO

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT STOW N GO

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,221KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10639209
  Stock #: P1359
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR397694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1359
  • Mileage 80,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Just IN.. Local Trade One Owner 2012 Dodge Caravan SXT with VERY VERY LOW KM's. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, 7 Seater STOW N GO, AM/FM stereo radio with auxiliary input jack, Dual zone air conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD stereo radio with auxiliary input jack, Power front and rear windows with driver one-touch down feature, Remote Keyless Entry, 60/40 3rd folding bench with Stow 'n Go system and tailgate seats & Maintenance reminder & Much MORE. The Caravan includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collision Claims. The Caravan has gone through a Detail Cleaning and is all Ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Speakers: 4
Recommended fuel: flexible
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 18 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 935 L (33 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Front tires: 225/65SR16.0
Curb weight: 1,960kg (4,321lbs)
Rear tires: 225/65SR16.0
Passenger volume: 4,420L (156.1 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 13 deg
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9)
Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0)
3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7)
Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2)
Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7)
Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5)
3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7)
Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0)
Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.4)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-XXXX

613-656-6526

