Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

121,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11952111

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1732376521
  2. 1732376521
  3. 1732376521
  4. 1732376521
  5. 1732376521
  6. 1732376521
  7. 1732376521
  8. 1732376521
  9. 1732376521
  10. 1732376521
  11. 1732376521
  12. 1732376521
  13. 1732376521
  14. 1732376521
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG3CT322779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 118,523 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AWD 105,440 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 4DR SDN AWD 89,775 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey