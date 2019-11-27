Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

R/T - AWD and Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,121KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4378359
  • Stock #: V0617B
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2CT334892
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

On Winter Tires AND comes with Summer Tires! DVD Player, Remote Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Sets, Back Up Camera, All-Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Parking Sensors and so much more. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

