Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2012 FIAT 500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This coupe has 10 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qxiN3//9v9W8K8yrqbwzMuV2YA1j+9PX target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2012 Fiat 500

10 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Fiat 500

Pop - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12691281

2012 Fiat 500

Pop - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10KM
VIN 3C3CFFAR3CT120351

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 FIAT 500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This coupe has 10 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2012 Fiat 500 Pop - Cruise Control for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Fiat 500 Pop - Cruise Control 10 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, LEATHER PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, LEATHER PACKAGE 45,125 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Mitsubishi RVR 220,423 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2012 Fiat 500