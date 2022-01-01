Menu
2012 Fiat 500

58,624 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

2012 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8083597
  Stock #: 01385
  VIN: 3C3CFFAR2CT103329

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 01385
  Mileage 58,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Manual
FWD

