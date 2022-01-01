2012 Fiat 500

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 6 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8083597

8083597 Stock #: 01385

01385 VIN: 3C3CFFAR2CT103329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 01385

Mileage 58,624 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Manual FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.