Menu
Account
Sign In
5-SPEED MANUAL W/ CONVENIENCE PKG INCL. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CD/MP3 PLAYER, AUTO LOCKING AND MORE! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2012 Ford Fiesta

171,909 KM

Details Description

$2,427

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Fiesta

CONV PKG | 5-SPEED MANUAL | POWER GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Fiesta

CONV PKG | 5-SPEED MANUAL | POWER GROUP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$2,427

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,909KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4AJ7CM122616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,909 KM

Vehicle Description

5-SPEED MANUAL W/ CONVENIENCE PKG INCL. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CD/MP3 PLAYER, AUTO LOCKING AND MORE! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY/AUTO for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY/AUTO 38,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX 350 AWD| SUNROOF | HTD/COOLED LEATHER | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Lexus RX 350 AWD| SUNROOF | HTD/COOLED LEATHER | BLIND SPOT 30,843 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V AWD | HEATED SEATS | RMT START | HONDASENSE SAFETY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda CR-V AWD | HEATED SEATS | RMT START | HONDASENSE SAFETY 104,948 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,427

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Fiesta