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2012 Ford Focus in Frosted Glass. The vehicle has 116,702km. The vehicle runs and drives. No Check engine light. Few imperfections and rust spots around the body. We dont perform any mechanical/safety inspections. The vehicle is sold as is and might need some work.

2012 Ford Focus

116,702 KM

Details Description Features

$3,199

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14142223

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,199

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,702KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3F21CL305251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frosted Glass
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,702 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Focus in Frosted Glass. The vehicle has 116,702km. The vehicle runs and drives. No Check engine light. Few imperfections and rust spots around the body. We don't perform any mechanical/safety inspections. The vehicle is sold as is and might need some work.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,199

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Ford Focus