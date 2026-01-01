$3,199+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Focus
SE
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$3,199
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,702KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3F21CL305251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frosted Glass
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Focus in Frosted Glass. The vehicle has 116,702km. The vehicle runs and drives. No Check engine light. Few imperfections and rust spots around the body. We don't perform any mechanical/safety inspections. The vehicle is sold as is and might need some work.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Kenny U-Pull
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,199
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Ford Focus