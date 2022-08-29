$6,490+ tax & licensing
$6,490
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
SEL
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
158,919KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9214042
- Stock #: AA643
- VIN: 1FAHP3M29CL192488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
