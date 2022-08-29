Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

158,919 KM

Details Features

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 9214042
  2. 9214042
Contact Seller

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

158,919KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214042
  • Stock #: AA643
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M29CL192488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA643
  • Mileage 158,919 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2020 Tesla Model Y P...
 59,103 KM
$81,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 13,635 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 43,980 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory