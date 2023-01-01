2012 Ford Mustang

$15,907 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 9 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608456

10608456 Stock #: 231418

231418 VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5C5245885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 105,965 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.