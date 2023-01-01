Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

105,965 KM

Details Description

$15,907

+ tax & licensing
$15,907

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM | LOW KMS! | HTD LEATHER | SHAKER AUDIO

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM | LOW KMS! | HTD LEATHER | SHAKER AUDIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,907

+ taxes & licensing

105,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608456
  • Stock #: 231418
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5C5245885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,965 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC W/ INTERIOR UPGRADE & COMFORT PACKAGES INCL. PREMIUM HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM SHAKER AUDIO, SUNROOF, 18-IN ALLOYS AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

