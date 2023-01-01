$15,907+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,907
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2012 Ford Mustang
2012 Ford Mustang
V6 PREMIUM | LOW KMS! | HTD LEATHER | SHAKER AUDIO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$15,907
+ taxes & licensing
105,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10608456
- Stock #: 231418
- VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5C5245885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 105,965 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC W/ INTERIOR UPGRADE & COMFORT PACKAGES INCL. PREMIUM HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM SHAKER AUDIO, SUNROOF, 18-IN ALLOYS AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8