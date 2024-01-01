$4,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Mustang
V6
2012 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,867KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM5C5219366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 190,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Needs brakes. Torn upholstery drivers seat. Light rust, paint chips.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
