<p>Needs brakes. Torn upholstery drivers seat. Light rust, paint chips.</p>

2012 Ford Mustang

190,867 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang

V6

2012 Ford Mustang

V6

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,867KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM5C5219366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 190,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Needs brakes. Torn upholstery drivers seat. Light rust, paint chips.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Ford Mustang