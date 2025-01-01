Menu
2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 105403 KM ! COMPACT CARGO VAN – PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OR DELIVERY – EFFICIENT 2.0L ENGINE – PRACTICAL, RELIABLE, AND READY TO WORK – SLIDING SIDE DOORS – GREAT URBAN WORK VEHICLE WITH ROOM TO CUSTOMIZE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !


** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2012 Ford Transit Connect

105,403 KM

2012 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

12513937

2012 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
105,403KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7BN9CT123577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 105403 KM ! COMPACT CARGO VAN – PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OR DELIVERY – EFFICIENT 2.0L ENGINE – PRACTICAL, RELIABLE, AND READY TO WORK – SLIDING SIDE DOORS – GREAT URBAN WORK VEHICLE WITH ROOM TO CUSTOMIZE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !


** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725

