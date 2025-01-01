$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,403 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 105403 KM ! COMPACT CARGO VAN – PERFECT FOR SMALL BUSINESS OR DELIVERY – EFFICIENT 2.0L ENGINE – PRACTICAL, RELIABLE, AND READY TO WORK – SLIDING SIDE DOORS – GREAT URBAN WORK VEHICLE WITH ROOM TO CUSTOMIZE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
