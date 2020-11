oil life monitor

Child security rear door locks on side loading doors

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows

Assist handle, front passenger

Corrosion protection -inc: 2-sided galvanized steel (except roof), 7-stage phosphate bath, anti-chip coating on lower body area

Warning tones -inc: headlights on, key-in-ignition

Bumpers, front and rear, painted black -inc: rear entry assist step

Grille, moulded plastic, painted black

License plate, front mounting provisions -inc: rear light

Lights rear, centre high-mounted stop and back up

Lights, front, single halogen

Mirrors, left hand and right hand manual control -inc: black caps, manual folding, adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror

Rear cargo doors, fully opening with hidden hinges

Reflectors, side marker

Spare tire carrier, scissor-type jack and wheel wrench located under rear body

Windshield wipers and washers, variable-intermittent -inc: wet-arm washer system

Armrests, on doors

Defogger, front and side windows

Headliner, cloth, front compartment

Power outlets, two auxiliary outlets, 12-volt

Steering wheel and column, black vinyl wheel

Trim panel, rear side and rear doors

Axle rear, 3.42

Battery, 600 cold cranking amps -inc: rundown protection, retained accessory pwr, maintenance-free

Brakes, four wheel antilock, four wheel disc

Child safety seat, top tether

Horn, single note

ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8, FLEXFUEL

Sunshades, colour-keyed vinyl

Alternator, 105 amps (N/A w/LGH Engine or C69 Rear Air Conditioning)

Cooling, transmission oil cooler

GVWR, 3901 kgs (8600 lbs)

Doors, left hand and right hand front side doors, swing-out right hand 60/40 split