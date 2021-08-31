Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

219,250 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

219,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7808544
  Stock #: 01150
  VIN: 1GTR1UEA6CZ225553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01150
  • Mileage 219,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Wheel Drive
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

