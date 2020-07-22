Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Terrain

97,619 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

613-745-7051

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

97,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5693211
  • Stock #: 200265B
  • VIN: 2GKFLREK5C6239432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in learning more about this vehicle?  

Our team’s here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or drop by 900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3 and take it for a test drive today!  



Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?

We’re proud to be a Top-Rated Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Chrysler Dealership in Ottawa. Don’t take our word for it, read our 1,000+ Google Reviews!



Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.  



  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by our Used Vehicle Exchange Policy.
  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
  • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
  • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!
  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
  • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
  • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
  • We’re conveniently located at 900 St Laurent Boulevard, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
  • Last but not least, smiles are always present and free at Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

2019 Chrysler 300 S
 53,777 KM
$29,282 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 76,211 KM
$37,625 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500
 11,493 KM
$66,214 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

Call Dealer

613-745-XXXX

(click to show)

613-745-7051

Alternate Numbers
613-604-9858
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory