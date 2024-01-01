Menu
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F56CH031094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

The 2012 Honda Civic is the all-new, ninth-generation version of the country's best-selling compact car. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

2012 Honda Civic