2012 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F56CH031094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
The 2012 Honda Civic is the all-new, ninth-generation version of the country's best-selling compact car. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2012 Honda Civic