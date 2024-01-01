Menu
2012 Honda Civic

166,649 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

Ed- rebuilt title

2012 Honda Civic

Ed- rebuilt title

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,649KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2hgfb2f51ch025834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

