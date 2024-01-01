$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,100KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH001124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2012 Honda Civic LX 242,100 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Impreza Touring 48,986 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX 151,845 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2012 Honda Civic