Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2012 Honda Civic

242,100 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1720042047
  2. 1720042047
  3. 1720041971
  4. 1720041971
  5. 1720041971
  6. 1720041971
  7. 1720041971
  8. 1720041971
  9. 1720041971
  10. 1720041971
  11. 1720041971
  12. 1720041971
  13. 1720042047
  14. 1720042047
  15. 1720042047
  16. 1720042047
  17. 1720042047
  18. 1720042047
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH001124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 242,100 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza Touring 48,986 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 151,845 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic